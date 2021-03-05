Railway line closure

TRANSLINK will be carrying out essential maintenance works on the Southern railway corridor, which will necessitate a line closure between Lisburn and Portadown during the weekend of Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th March.

This work is necessary in order to carry out essential level crossing work along the railway corridor, and to reduce the need for longer-term maintenance. The line will close once the last train passes late on Friday 12th March, re-opening early on Monday 15th March.

Bus substitution services will be in operation for passengers making essential journeys. Enterprise services will be replaced by bus substitutions between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry directly; this bus substitution will not call at Portadown, as Enterprise services will depart from and terminate at Portadown throughout the weekend according to the scheduled timetable. NI Railways services will operate as scheduled between Belfast Lanyon Place and Lisburn, with bus substitutions in place between Lisburn and Portadown, calling at Moira and Lurgan.

Customers making essential journeys are asked to plan their journey and check their connections in advance and to leave extra time wherever possible.