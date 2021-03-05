Covid-19 related deaths: week ending 26th February 2021

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 44 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 20th to 26th February 2021. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 26th February 2021 has now reached 2,816.

Of the 2,816 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,837 (65.2%) took place in hospital, 760 (27.0%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 205 (7.3) at residential addresses or other locations. The 774 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 177 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 26th February 2021 was 2,054. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 995 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between 18th March 2020 and 26th February 2021, 76.4% (760) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 235 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 35.3% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 26th February 2021 (week 8, 2021) was 351, one less than week 7, and two more than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 349.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 55 (15.7%) of the 351 deaths registered in week 8, 2021, a fall from the previous week’s 78 Covid-19 related deaths and the fifth consecutive fall in the registration based series since the recent peak of 182 Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending 22nd January. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 26th February 2021 has now reached 2,806.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 76.7% of the 2,806 Covid 19 related deaths registered between 19th March 2020 and 26th February 2021. Seven Local Government districts had a higher proportion of all Covid-19 related deaths compared with their share of all deaths. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had the highest proportion of Covid-19 related deaths (12.1%) relative to its share of all deaths (10.4%) in Northern Ireland.