PARENTS in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon have been asked if they know where their children are this evening following reports of disturbances.

A PSNI spokesperson said, "There are groups of teenagers gathering around Portadown town causing a nuisance and engaging in anti-social behaviour.

"There have been reports of fights and cars having stones and other missiles thrown at them.

"I would strongly advise you contact them and get them home."