Ballycolman Estate flood alleviation measures being considered by DfI

A REPORT outlining potential flood alleviation measures for the Ballycolman Estate has been completed and is now being considered by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials.

The investigation was initiated by the department following two incidents of heavy rainfall last summer which resulted in severe flooding in the estate.

Residents of several properties were left counting the cost when the floodwater entered their homes.

Many homeowners had just begun repairing the damage of the initial flooding incident when the second occurred eight weeks later.

Angry residents subsequently spoke out expressing their frustration that the statutory agencies had not resolved the problem despite their repeated pleas for action over the years.

In the intervening period, a number of meetings with agencies have taken place in a bid to solve the issue, with DfI Minister Nichola Mallon subsequently instructing officials "to continue engagement and work to provide change in the area, within the context of resource and funding availability".

This week, the department confirmed that the outworkings of investigations are now being considered.

It's understood that the study has focused on a number of key areas including: the adequacy of the current road drainage system; the potential to reshape the road to divert water away from the houses; and identifying opportunities that may be available for additional storm water separation within the existing drainage infrastructure.

“The department has commissioned a drainage study and detailed topographical study to identify potential alleviation measures to eliminate, or reduce the risk of residential flooding at this location," a DfI spokesperson said.

“The findings of these surveys were submitted to the Department on February 22, 2021.

"Officials are now considering this study and will in due course appraise the Minister of its findings and conclusions before decisions are made on the next steps.”

A number of interim measures have been undertaken. In August, NI Water (NIW) said a sealing plate which had been tampered had been blamed for exacerbating the flooding.

All sealing plates on the pressurised tank sewer have now been replaced with stronger galvanized plate and a sand bag container, stocked with 700 sandbags, was placed in the Lower Ballycolman area close to the affected properties, Minister Mallon said.

"In addition, eight keys for the container were distributed to the local community. NIW has continued to monitor the area, and during prolonged heavy rain on the evening of Tuesday, January 19, 2021, attended the Ballycolman Estate to inspect the sewer system and found it to be operating properly," the Minister said in response to recent Assembly questions on the matter.

West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan said it's important that a long-term solution is found to the problem which has "going on for far too long".

he said. "People's homes, their possessions and their memories have all been destroyed in recent years with multiple floods in the area.

"The residents in Ballycolman now fear flooding any period of significant rainfall. I am delighted that Minister Mallon has followed up on this issue and I welcome progress to date.

"In particular, the drainage and topographical studies hopefully will find what the problem is...The residents of Ballycolman need answers and they need action. They cannot live in fear."

Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, has also pressed the Minister for action.

He said he will continue to engage with the department on the matter on behalf of residents.