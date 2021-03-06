Vincent's reopens in Newry with click and collect

AS the government roadmap permits restrictions to be eased, Vincent’s on Mill Street, Newry, is reopening with a click and collect service so customers can make fresh new additions to their spring wardrobe.

In line with current regulations, Vincent’s will be offering clothing, baby products and footwear which customers will be able to view on the Vincent’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SVPMillStreet/.

The facebook posts will include information specific to the product where applicable eg size, brand and details of the price. Customers will be encouraged to use the comments section to confirm if they would like to make a purchase.

They can then phone the shop to complete the purchase by making a remote payment and they will receive a collection timeslot.

Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Manager, SVP, said: “Whilst we would love to be opening our doors to welcome customers in face to face from Monday 8 March, our click and collect service will provide us with an exciting opportunity to engage with our customers in a new and safe way.

“In order for SVP to be able to offer this new service, we have invested in upskilling our staff and volunteers in photography, video, uploading and editing facebook posts so we are beginning our click and collect service with a highly motivated team keen to share the great range of clothing, footwear and baby items which we have in stock.

“When customers visit the store to collect the items they have purchased via our Facebook page our staff and volunteers will ensure that all COVID-19 precautions will be in place and regulations will be adhered to for everyone’s safety.”

If you would like to view the latest trends available in Vincent’s please visit: https://www.facebook.com/SVPMillStreet/.