PSNI investigate Portrush assault

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred at the Eglinton Street area of Portrush on Friday night.

Sergeant McClean said: “At around 8:50pm, it was reported that two men aged in their 20s and two women aged in their late teens were assaulted by a group of youths in the area.

"One of the males attended hospital following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 68 06/03/21.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”