Man arrested following PCTF search in Bushmills

DETECTIVES from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the criminal activities of the North Antrim UDA conducted a significant search and arrest operation in Bushmills today, Monday March 8.

Police received reports last week that a group of masked men had been putting up paramilitary signs in Bushmills.

Follow up enquiries led to a search of two properties this morning in the Bushmills area, during which officers seized a number of items including mobile phones.

A 37-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Today’s arrest is evidence that investigating the criminal activities of the North Antrim UDA remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

"North Antrim UDA bring nothing but misery and harm to their local communities. They continue to use firearms indiscriminately to commit Human Rights breaches, intimidate and cause fear, putting a further strain on the NHS during a global pandemic.

"There is no place in society for paramilitaries who carry out these criminal acts.

“Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality carried out by these groups.

“We continue to ask for the public’s help, and appeal to anyone who has information that could assist our effort to contact police. We will listen to you and we will act on information you provide. You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.