Quay scheme green light

PLANNING officials have given the green light to major Newry City Centre mixed development scheme.

Kerr Property Holdings Ltd plan to demolish properties along Merchants Quay, including the former car sales garage, to provide office and retails space along 73 residential units.

Remedial work is also to be carried out at a listed building situated at 47 Merchants Quay.

The new apartments are set over three blocks with 18 units along Merchants Quay, 3 units within the Courtyard and 52 along Cornmarket North and West.

NMD Planning Committee will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the recommendation for approval from Planners.

Some 31 planning conditions have been added including the completion of a programme of archaeological work.