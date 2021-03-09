Vaccination booking line extended

THE opening hours for the Covid-19 vaccination telephone booking line have been extended.

Anyone aged 60 and over can book their jabs at one of Northern Ireland’s seven regional trust vaccination centres.

The booking line is now open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday.

People wanting to book their vaccination appointment are asked to book online if it all possible: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking

If online booking is not possible, then the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I would urge anyone over 60 to book their appointments as soon as possible. Vaccination is crucial to our battle against the pandemic.

“When you get your jab, you are not just protecting yourself, you are helping Northern Ireland move to better times.”

The 60 plus age group is being prioritised for vaccination as it is more vulnerable to the virus than other age groups.

As well as vaccinating those aged 60 and over, the seven regional centres are continuing to provide the all-important jab to carers and to people who received shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable to Covid-19. CEV patients can book online or by telephone while if you are the main carer (aged 18 or over on the 31 March 2021) of an elderly or disabled person and have been unable to book an appointment through the online booking platform or call centre, you should contact your local Trust Carer Coordinator – preferably by email. The Carer Coordinators are working very hard to process the requests from carers for a vaccine. Please be patient – they will get back to everyone who has made an enquiry.

In a parallel twin track approach, GP practices are also rolling out vaccination to those in priority group 6 - carers, and people with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable.

In addition anyone in priority groups 1 to 5, such as CEV patients, who have not been vaccinated will be contacted by their GP. It is expected that supplies of the vaccine will increase significantly this month with large deliveries expected this week. This will allow the programme to accelerate further and enable progression through the priority groups.

Patients will be contacted by their GP practices – they do not have to book or phone up.