Council offers grants

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Peter Johnston, is encouraging community groups to apply to the Council’s Northern Ireland Centennial Grant, which is now open.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging community groups from across the Borough to apply to the Council’s Northern Ireland Centennial Grant, which is now open for applications.

Community and voluntary groups within Mid and East Antrim can apply for 75% funding up to a maximum of £1,000, and 50% funding up to a maximum of £2,500 for small or medium sized celebrations respectively. All events supported by Council through the Grants Programme will be expected to adhere to Public Health Authority guidance at the time of the event.

The Northern Ireland Centennial Grant is an additional grant that groups can avail of during 2021, and is aimed at supporting events planned to celebrate Northern Ireland’s Centenary, in a variety of forms.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Peter Johnston, encouraged all community and voluntary groups in Mid and East Antrim to find out more about Council’s Northern Ireland Centennial funding programme.

“The establishment of a new dedicated grant to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland is a fantastic opportunity for our local community to mark this historic and significant occasion.

“I look forward to seeing those who work tirelessly within the community help their organisations put forward ideas on how best to celebrate the centenary year within Mid and East Antrim Borough.”

Councillor Cheryl Johnston, who chairs Council’s Northern Ireland 100 Working Group, added: “I am delighted that the Northern Ireland Centennial Grant is now open for applications, and I would urge all our community groups to submit their ideas.

“We have such an abundance of talent and success to celebrate across Mid and East Antrim, and the opening of this additional grant funding category from Council will help our community to come up with creative and innovative ways to do so.”

Before completing an application, applicants should make sure that they are eligible to apply. Please read the guidance notes in full, which can be downloaded at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/NI100

Please note that applying for a grant is a competitive process and awards are subject to the availability of funds. All applications should be submitted online. Further information on the grant process is available by contacting the Grants Office on T: 028 2563 3530 or 028 9335 8240 or E: grants@midandeastantrim.gov.uk