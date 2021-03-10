St Patrick's Day Festival going online for 2021

Traditional music and dance will provide the colour and culture as the annual St Patrick’s Day Festival – usually celebrated in conjunction with Broughshane Community Association – goes virtual with a series of specially commissioned video performances on the slopes of Slemish Mountain.

St Patrick’s Day at Slemish and Broughshane is one of the most popular and best attended public events within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area.

Due to the government guidelines for the protection of public health, this year’s celebrations will look different, but with a feast of music, dancing and history on the programme of virtual events, you will still be able to enjoy St Patrick’s Day from the comfort of your own home.

Go to Council’s social media channels for a selection of music and dancing, including performances from Portglenone Comhaltas Group at Slemish Mountain, from where Saint Patrick, according to legend, tended sheep as a young man.

The Rector of St Patrick’s Church in Broughshane, meanwhile, will give a short talk about Saint Patrick’s connection to the village, while Broughshane Community Association will present a video guide to the local attractions to be enjoyed when lockdown restrictions end.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said:

“While we are unable to host our usual annual St Patrick’s Day at Slemish and Broughshane, I am delighted to see the exciting online programme of history and culture that has been put together for people to enjoy from home.

“Well done to all those involved in organising this unique celebration and I look forward to brighter days ahead when we can welcome visitors to enjoy the beauty of Mid and East Antrim when the public health restrictions permit.“