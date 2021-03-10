Children return to the classroom

Children return to the classroom

These boys are all biz on their return to Irish Society PS in Coleraine this week.WK10KC19

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir is to bring forward a proposal to scrap the plan to pull P1-P3 children back out of classes on 22 March.

NI's youngest pupils returned to school on Monday for the first time since before the Christmas break.

There were happy scenes across the borough as children were reunited with their friends for the first time in months.

* More on this story, including photos, in Tuesday's Chronicle.

