Derry/Strabane COVID rate now at lowest since September

THE seven-day rate of infection for coronavirus has dropped to below 50 per 100,000 of the population in the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

It's the first time since September 18, last year, that the rate has dropped to that extent.

According to the Department of Health, 74 positive cases have been reported in the district for the period, March 3 to 9.

This is seven-day rate of 49.1 - the fourth lowest of all 11 district council areas.

The daily change in the cumulative number of those testing positive for coronavirus in the council area between midnight March 8 and 9 was four cases.

Meanwhile, a dashboard charting the progress of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme has gone live from today.

It is the first step in plans to publish detailed daily data on vaccination.

Work is ongoing on the necessary data reporting and digital infrastructure for a more comprehensive dashboard.

Welcoming the new dashboard, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Our vaccination programme is continuing to make excellent progress.

“I am committed to improving the regular flow of information on the programme. This dashboard is a step in that direction.”

The new dashboard is available at: covid-19.hscni.net/

It includes a breakdown of vaccinations administered – including health and care staff across both the HSC system and non-statutory providers.