Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s St Patrick’s Festival 2021 plans finalised

PREPARATIONS are at an advanced stage for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s St Patrick’s Festival 2021 which takes place this year from Friday, March 12 to 20.

The Festival, launched recently by the chair of the council, councillor Diana Armstrong, while different in nature to previous events, will be one of the largest and most ambitious virtual programmes undertaken by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Councillor Armstrong said: "The programme is a rich and varied celebration of all that is good about St Patrick’s Day and while it is certainly different to previous years, it still affords us the opportunity to celebrate in a connected and positive way.”

A full programme of virtual entertainment featuring music, dance, storytelling and arts and crafts will be live streamed from the Ardhowen and Strule Arts Centre.

There is something for everyone with music from the Tumbling Paddies, Cliona Hagan, The Drunken Lullabies and The Logues to name but a few.

Arts and Crafts sessions are also programmed together with storytelling in both English and Irish and a session of Folk Tales from Fermanagh.

‘The Story of Saint Patrick’, a short film charting Saint Patrick’s life from his abduction at the age of 16 to his return as an adult bringing Christianity to the local population was launched on the council’s social media channels on Tuesday, March 9.

The popular St Patrick’s Festival Primary Schools art exhibition returns again this year, albeit virtually and will be launched on Friday, March 12.

A number of virtual community initiatives, supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, will take place across the district as part of the Festival.

For further information on the St Patrick’s Festival programme, visit the council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com or the venue Facebook pages.