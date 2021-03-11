Shona's family deserve answers

POLICE in Antrim have issued an urgent appeal for information to help them piece together the final movements of the tragic teenager whose body was recovered from the Sixmile on Saturday.

Shona Gillan was last seen on Wednesday afternoon (3rd March) when she left her home in the vicinity of the Steeple Road.

Frantic with worry, her family reported her disappearance on Saturday morning. Within hours their worst fears were realised when a body was pulled from the water near Riverside.

Inspector Julian Buchanan confirmed that a police enquiry is now underway.

And he has urged anyone who believes they may have seen the teenager ‘at any time’ between Wednesday and Saturday to get in touch with the PSNI.

“As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers.

“This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona’s family and loved ones.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21.”