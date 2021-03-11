Causeway Coast and Glens remembers

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council Headquarters will be lit up Red this evening (Thursday) to mark European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: "This is the 17th year of The European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism; an annual event to commemorate the victims of terrorism worldwide.

"On this day in 2004, the Madrid bombings took place, claiming the lives of 193 people and injuring thousands more.

"It is important as a borough that we continue to remember and honour victims of terrorist atrocities, regardless of nationality or religion and regardless of when or where those attacks occurred.

"This evening (Thursday March 11) the council headquarters will be lit up red in remembrance of all the innocent victims of terrorism. Lest we forget."

