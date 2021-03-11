Give gift of protection from COVID by avoiding household mixing

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Brian Tierney, has appealed to local families to celebrate Mother's Day safely this year and protect their loved ones from the effects of a potential spike in COVID cases.

While cases in the city and district have plateaued in recent weeks, the virus remains active in the community and Mayor Tierney expressed concern at the possible impact of households mixing indoors as a one off to celebrate Mother's Day.

"This is a particularly challenging period for families who are fatigued from the impact of not being able to socially mix for months on end," he said.

"It has been hard on everyone and I completely understand how people could be tempted to let their guard down and spend time in their families' homes this weekend.

"As we saw at Christmas, the impact of different households mixing indoors can have a hugely detrimental impact on case numbers which in turn could pressurise our health service and leave the most vulnerable in our community exposed to the harmful effect of the virus.

"That is why I am appealing to people to give your mothers the gift of safety and protection by only meeting in line with the current restrictions from the Northern Ireland Executive.

"We are within touching distance of a return to some normality in the months ahead and we don't want to be living under restrictions for any longer than we have to by seeing a spike in cases now."

Under the current restrictions laid out by the Northern Ireland Executive, households are not allowed to mix indoors in private homes.

You can can form one bubble with one other household, the two households in the bubble can be of any size however indoor meetings between households in the bubble are limited to a maximum of ten people, including children, at any one time.

Up to six people (including children of all ages) from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors, or in non-domestic indoor settings for a permitted reason.

From March 8, up to 10 people from two households can meet outdoors.

You should maintain social distancing by being at least two metres apart, as well as good hand and respiratory hygiene practices.

You may not organise, operate or take part in an indoor or outdoor gathering which consists of more than six people.