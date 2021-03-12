Council area infection rates among lowest in province

THE rates of coronavirus infection in the Fermanagh/Omagh and Derry City/Strabane District Council areas are among the lowest in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday (Tuesday), data published by the Department of Health showed that the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) area had the lowest rate of 32.5 per 100,000 of the population.

There were 38 positive cases identified over the past seven days of March 2 to 8 in the council district with a total of 1,503 people tested for the virus.

The daily change in the cumulative number of those testing positive for coronavirus in the FODC area between midnight March 7 and 8 was eight.

Meanwhile, in the Derry City and Strabane District Council, there were 79 confirmed cases with a total of 2,039 people tested in the last week.

The current rate of infection for the council area - once the highest across the UK - now stands at 52.4 per 100,000 of the population.

This means the Derry and Strabane area has the fourth lowest rate of all the 11 Northern Ireland council.

The daily change in the cumulative number of those testing positive for coronavirus in the DCSDC area was 12.

A total of 5,608 cases of the virus have been identified in the FODC area since the beginning of the pandemic, with the department's publication recording 83 deaths - the lowest of the local government districts across NI.

A total of 11,268 people in DCSDC have tested positive for the virus since last March and there have been 133 deaths recorded.

Yesterday, the department said another two people in NI had died with COVID-19 and a further 240 had tested positive.

The seven-day rate of infection stood at 67.4 per 100,000 of the population.

This week, pre-school, nursery and primary one to three pupils returned to the classrooms as part of a phased return to education.

The groups are due to return to remote-learning for one week prior to the Easter holidays to allow for the return of Years 12 to 14.

Education Minister, Peter Weir, says he wants all year cohorts to be back in full-time face-to-face education as soon as possible, with the hope that this will take place after the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, the Executive's long-awaited document for helping Northern Ireland ease out of lockdown restrictions does not include indicative dates with business groups criticising the lack of detail in the blueprint.

Ministers say they'll regularly assess the data and have promised formal reviews.

Some retailers returned to the High Streets on Monday to operate a limited click and collect service.