Council District first in World to commence Global Trust Project

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council is delighted to announce that the district is the first region in the world to begin a participatory community Global Trust Project.

The Global Trust Project is set to commence as part of the district’s PEACE IV Blueprint programme and is a pioneering innovative idea developed by social entrepreneur, Steve Savides alongside a team of trailblazers in the business, community and creative sectors.

The Blueprint Programme is a comprehensive ethnic minority cultural diversity programme across the Newry, Mourne and Down area, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Steve has spent his life in-between community and the international corporate world of technology, finance and business. He is passionate about wellbeing and when he isn’t coaching or consulting for business he is teaching people how to move and breathe differently, in ways that help them feel more connected to themselves and others. He has founded the Global Trust Project in order to tackle the challenges of low trust we face in business and community.

Steve explains, “It seems we live in a world where no one trusts anyone anymore. We don’t trust our governments. We don’t trust business. We don’t trust our media. We don’t trust technology. Even on a personal level it is difficult to find anyone or any group outside our family and friends that we trust.

“But the trouble is, to get anything done takes trust. You have to believe that others will keep the promises they make; do what they say; honour the deal; pay what is owed. Humans do not move without trust, and we need to move on a lot of things. Climate change. Poverty. Gender & Racial Equality. Pandemics. The list goes on. We are giving up on the big institutions to tackle the big issues. It's ourselves and the community around us who can begin to make an impact.

“That is where the Global Trust Project comes in. On a grassroots level the project will help people in the community to listen to each other, talk together, build trust together, and start creating action plans together - to make real and lasting impact on the things that really matter.

The Global Trust Project vision is to build trust and inspire action in individuals and groups wanting to make an impact on the United Nations' sustainable development goals. These participatory led actions will enable facilitation of meaningful engagement and enhance cultural understanding between the majority and minority population with people of different beliefs, faith, and cultural roots. The outcome of which will be a more equitable approach to assist Black & Minority Ethnic communities build capacity and a strong sense of togetherness as we work to address social, economic and environmental issues that affect us all.

“The Global Trust Project in Newry Mourne and Down will have creativity at the core of engagement, development, delivery, and evaluation guided and facilitated by Ingrid Guyon.

Ingrid Guyon is a photographer, self-shooting producer, filmmaker and participatory visual media practitioner passionate advocate of a better world through community engagement and self-representation. In 2009, she established Fotosynthesis, a social enterprise that specialises in participatory photography, with the aim to encourage social inclusion, empathy, self-development, and participation through photography and to keep traditional and experimental photography processes alive. I have an interest in developing more projects around arts, embodiment, spiritual, holistic practices, sustainable projects, eco-living, and the environment.

“We are inviting people living in Newry, Mourne and Down region who wish to change the narrative and to join the Global Trust Project team. This will involve weekly gatherings (currently online) working alongside facilitators within The Global Trust Project international team to enable the development of social action trust productions, community initiatives and legacy projects. No experience necessary and we especially seek those who feel marginalised or have an unequal footing in society.”

To express interest in the Global Trust Project and for further information contact: info.beyondskin@gmail.com