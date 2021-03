THE first ever Mayor of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough has been convicted of a sexual offence involving a child.

In a spectacular fall from grace, Thomas Hogg (32) once seen as one of the bright new faces from the DUP, will be sentenced next week.

