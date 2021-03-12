Local women making a real difference to the lives of unwanted pets

TO mark Monday's International Women's Day, the Tyrone Constitution wishes to shine a light on two local women making a very real difference to the unwanted animals in this part of the world.

Janice Porter, the chairperson of Grovehill Animal Trust, has volunteered with the charity for almost two decades and has seen thousands of cats and dogs who have found their forever homes as the direct result of being rescued.

"At Grovehill we believe that every animal deserves a second chance," said Janice.

"Throughout the years my heart has been broken many times by the horrendous condition of some of the cats and dogs that have found their way to the shelter.

"Pregnant dogs who have given birth literally within hours of coming into the centre. Injured cats, unwanted litters of kittens and pups and sick animals who have required veterinary care and nursing back to health by the shelter staff and volunteers.

"We also endeavour to help families when they find themselves in difficult circumstances and are no longer able to care for their beloved pets.

"Nothing gives us greater joy at Grovehill than to see an animal adopted and settled in a loving home. It’s a privilege to be part of the small, highly dedicated and energetic Grovehill team.

"Part of my role includes giving animal welfare talks to schools, youth groups, churches and clubs. I’m passionate about educating children and young people about the importance of treating all animals with respect and learning they have a duty of care to protect them.

Violet Dennehy, volunteer manager of Grovehill Charity shop, which is based in 1 Foundry Lane, Omagh, joined the Grovehill team six years ago.

"Whilst volunteering there with a fantastic team we are always endeavouring to make the most of the wonderful donations we receive from the public and making the shop welcoming for our customers to maximize our support for the shelter. No two days are the same. We hope to reopen our doors again once click and collect services for non-essential retail recommences."