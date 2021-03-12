Will disgraced DUP man be stripped of honour?

THE Queen may be asked to strip a disgraced DUP man of the MBE she bestowed on him for his services to local government.

Thomas Hogg was convicted this week of a single charge of inciting a boy under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

A request for the honour to be revoked can not be made until the case is concluded - and the 33-year-old is due to be sentenced this week.

Forfeiture can be pursued if someone is ‘found guilty of a criminal offence, behaviour which results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behaviour that is deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute’.

If it is revoked, the insignia must be returned to Buckingham Palace and he will be barred from making any reference to ever receiving the honour.

