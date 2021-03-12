Boris Johnson visits Fermanagh

Boris Johnson visits Fermanagh
THE Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Fermanagh today (Friday) as part of a wider visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson met with healthcare staff at the vaccination centre at Fermanagh Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen.

He has been joined by First Minister Arlene Foster, Health Minister Robin Swann, chairperson Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Diana Armstrong and Baron Nigel Dodds.

The Prime Minister landed at St Angelo Airport around 11.30am and arrived at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum just before 12 noon.

