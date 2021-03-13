

ST Patrick’s Day celebrations will go virtual this year with a fantastic programme of events by Mid-Ulster District Council’s Burnavon Theatre, and the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House.

Current restrictions mean that celebrations will take place online, but with arts & crafts, Irish dancing and musical performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

Full details in this week's Courier.

