Galgorm Collection in new jobs drive

Galgorm Collection has announced the launch of a brand new recruitment drive to hire more than 180 additional new team members for a range of hospitality roles for its hotels and restaurants in Ballymena, Belfast and Templepatrick.

From chefs to bar tenders, spa therapists and managers, to facilities staff, housekeepers, drivers and night porters, the company behind the world renowned Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort said the roles will help to meet anticipated demand when the hospitality sector reopens in the coming months.

Galgorm Collection said it is investing more than £5m in annual wages creating the new roles, which include both full and part time positions and forms part of its advanced preparations for the full and safe reopening of its properties.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to confirm more than 180 brand new jobs and to commence recruitment for a wide range of hospitality roles across our collection of properties. This new initiative will expand our team by an additional 25 per cent and bring our total workforce to 900 team members.

“Today’s announcement confirms our commitment to further developing our world-class hospitality provision and reaffirms our confidence in the sector’s recovery. We are currently working towards an April start date for our first new team members and we look forward to the Executive confirming a reopening date for hospitality and tourism sector so that we can begin onboarding our new recruits and facilitating a return to work as soon as possible.”

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said the announcement was ‘ really positive news for the hospitality sector’.

“The Ballymena based group is leading the way for a strong reopening once lockdown ends. This is a real vote of confidence in the sector and an opportunity for many people who thought employment opportunities would be limited to engage in this sector.

“Every effort has got to be made to get the sector buzzing again and I know that all local hotels and restaurants will be making such an effort”

The world-renowned and multi-award-winning Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, located in Ballymena, is set to hire an additional 94 team members across its accommodation, spa and restaurants.

Recently named Best Spa Experience within the UK and Ireland at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2021 and crowned Resort Spa of the Year at the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2020, the new hires will bolster its 720-strong team and build upon its award-winning credentials.

In Belfast, 60 new team members will join Galgorm’s two city centre restaurants, the iconic Café Parisien located in the former Robinson & Cleaver building, offering unrivalled views of Belfast City hall, and family favourite Fratelli’s restaurant located in Great Victoria Street. The new roles include a mix of chefs, servers and food and beverage managers.

An additional 26 team members will be recruited to support the opening of Galgorm Collection’s newest venture, The Rabbit Hotel, located in Templepatrick. With a planned June opening, the new roles span across the hotel’s front of house and accommodation offering as well as roles within its brand new spa area and popular restaurant and bar.

For more information on the roles available and to apply, visit galgorm.com/work-with-us.html