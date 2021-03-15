Rising Fuel Costs - It's Everybody's Concern

The County Down Rural Community Network (CDRCN) is supporting a local social enterprise.

“Fuel Round” to help address rising heating oil costs that most of us are experiencing, due to spending more time at home during the pandemic.

Fuel Round secures significant discounts on heating oil for residents of Co Down, saving 10% to 15% on usual prices. The service is available to all households and businesses, uses local oil supply companies and has a very straightforward ordering process where the customer pays the supplier directly.

Members can also manage tanks for others, such as vulnerable or elderly adults, especially relevant in the pandemic.

James McGovern of Fuel Round said “basically we do two things, we shop around for the cheapest supplier of the day, and then we negotiate a discount for the group order. Not only does that get you a discount on the best rates of the day, it saves you having to call suppliers everytime you need oil”.

He went on to say, “Fuel Round has a strong preference for working with local oil suppliers, as this supports communities and local jobs”.

Daniella McCarry of CDRCN told us “rising fuel costs are a concern for us all, as we spend more time at home. Most of us have been financially impacted by the pandemic, and this is a welcome initiative for everyone in Co Down.” She continued to say “our various member organisations advocate for families, communities and local businesses - Fuel Round is sympathetic to all of these agendas”.

The service is available at www.fuelround.co.uk , www.facebook.com/fuelround , fuelround@gmail.com or by calling 028 9581 3141. Register now and order when you are ready.

Members can quote #CDRCN during registration for preferential rates.

Boilerplates

CDRCN is an award winning voluntary umbrella body set up and managed by community groups in County Down and has been serving the community for over 20 years. We are committed to an inclusive future where all citizens actively participate in local life, helping each other to create a healthy, peaceful, vibrant & sustainable society. Our mission is to enable and motivate people to help themselves to enhance and improve lives.

Fuel Round is a social enterprise consisting of a series of community-based heating oil buying groups that secures the very best prices for its members, saving 10% to 15% on the cost of heating, a practical step to alleviating fuel poverty. We have been running in BT31 and BT33 for

almost 2 years, saving money for EVERY customer, and recently extended our service area across Co Down.