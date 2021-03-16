Hammer thieves steal till from Newry shop

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a shop in the William Street area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday 15th March).

Inspector Darren Hardy said: “It was reported that two males gained entry to the premises at around 3am on Monday morning after using a hammer to break through a rear wall.

It is believed that just before 3am, two males were seen attempting to gain entry to the property using a hammer.

“The pair made off with the till which contained a sum of money.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during this period of time to contact us on 101, quoting reference 240 of 15/03/21."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/