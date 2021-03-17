Council wants residents to have say on new improvement plans

BALLYMENA residents have been urged to to have their say on Mid & East Antrim Borough Council’s Performance Improvement Plan for 2021/22

Council is progressing with plans on the development of its Performance Improvement Plan for the 2021/22 period, with adjustments being made to take into account the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor, Peter Johnston said: “Council has carried out a significant body of work over the last six months and has scoped out a number of key improvement areas and objectives for inclusion.

“The proposed plan has been designed to prioritise strategic effectiveness, service availability, service quality, fairness, sustainability, efficiency and innovation.

“The specific areas we intend to focus on in the year ahead are aligned with Council’s key priorities within its Community and Corporate Plans and we are now calling on residents to feed in their views on the proposed key improvement objectives for the 2021/2022 period.”

Due to restrictions in place as a result of the COVID pandemic, an online survey is being rolled out using a digital-first approach, via the Council’s website, social media and Council news letters.

The consultation survey closes 21 May 2021.