Derg recreational site used as 'drinking den'

A POPULAR recreational spot in Castlederg is being used regularly by young people for drinking sessions, with visitors often forced to turn back home as a consequence.

The matter was raised at a meeting of councillor by Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairi McHugh, who also questioned the efficacy of the CCTV cameras on the site.

He explained recent incidents of anti-social behaviour at the Castle Park in the town are having a "detrimental impact" on people wishing to use the facility.

Councillor McHugh said that young people "from near and far" have been holding "organised parties" with the remnants of the alcohol consumed left behind.

Some of those involved in the gatherings are believed to be under the 18, while the PSNI have often been called to move on revellers from the site.

"We have an excellent facility there. Part of which includes the walkways built under the Shared Spaces Project and the Village Renewal Project," councillor McHugh said.

"Recently there has been major concerns around young people consuming alcohol and perhaps worse.

"It's having a detrimental impact on people looking to utilise those walkways. They are turning up and seeing what they are confronted with and turning back."

Councillor McHugh said the site is covered by CCTV cameras but questioned if they are operational.

‘Concerns’

"Obviously it raises concerns in terms of the safety of the young people themselves who are engaging in that activity because it is right beside a dangerous part of the river.

"There are CCTV cameras down there. I've asked this question several times and I never really get a definitive answer.

"Are those cameras in operation? Are they working? And, if so who monitors them and who Do they report to if they see something untoward going on down there?"

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said she did not have the information to hand in relation to the cameras.

"We can bring a further report to Environment and Regeneration in terms of that," she said.

Ulster Unionist councillor, Alderman Derek Hussey, concurred on the issue of the cameras, while also noting concerns about flooding on the pathways of the site and at Vaughans Holm in Newtownstewart, during periods of heavy rainfall.

He asked that the report included any potential ways of alleviating the flooding.

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan suggested that council could look at extending the lighting at the site.

"The Castle site does be lit up at night to a certain hour when they go off," he said. "It may be a deterrent possibly if the lights were maybe left on a little longer.

"Some of these people who are up to a bit of badness, they are a lot less likely to do it if the place is all lit up rather than dark.

"Anytime when you would be walking around the site, particularly the Castle itself, you're always confronted with broken glass and rubbish.

"There's always an element of anti-social behaviour. Potentially if there's a way of keeping the lighting on it may be a discouragement to young people congregating in that area".

A report on the concerns raised by councillors is due to come before a forthcoming committee meeting.