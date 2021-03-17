New park pod for families with access needs

Mid & East Antrim Council have secured a pioneering ‘pod’ to support people and families with access needs who will be visiting the improved People’s Park.

The famous park is currently undergoing a revamp at the playpark, with brand new inclusive and inclusive play equipment. Started towards the later end of last year the playpark is due for completion in the coming months.

As part of the project, the AccessoLoo Changing Places facility will be placed beside the playpark, providing toilet facilities that are not available in standard accessible toilets.

The pod which has been designed and made by AccessoLoo, an organisation led by individuals who all live with disabilities and require the use of such public toilets.

Coming complete with items such as a ceiling hoist, changing table as well as a toilet and sink, which are both height adjustable to meet the needs of the individual user. The pod adds a new level of access for all visitors and highlights the councils’ equitable approach to the upgrade of the People’s Park.

Michael Holden MBE, the CEO of AccessoLoo said “Unless you are someone or know of someone with access needs, you probably never consider the barriers we face in trying to plan a day out.”

Across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, there are over 300,000 people who are unable to use conventional accessible toilets and this issue also impacts their immediate family and friends who are unable to plan any kind of meaningful activities without having access to these types of toilet facilities. In recognition of this, the pod in People’s Park will be one of a number of Changing Places facilities which the council is planning for their area as several more will appear in other areas during the year.