Newry, Mourne and Down figures best in the country

THE latest figures for violations of the emergency legislation introduced in response to the COVID 19 pandemic show the past week to have been a particularly good one for residents and businesses proprietors in Newry, Mourne and Down.

With zero increases in the period March 7-March 14, NM&D outshone each of Northern Ireland’s other 10 District Council areas, trumping even normally first-in-the-class Lisburn and Castlereagh and habitually second-placed Ards and North Down where violations were up by 3 and 19 respectively.

Causeway Coast and Glens had a totally of out character poor week too, with 30 such incidents. Indeed, only Belfast City had a worse total - 57.

And although NM&D’s neighbours in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon saw a further 10 cases, that was better than Fermanagh and Omagh (17), Mid and East Antrim (18), Derry and Strabane (27) and, as cited above, Belfast (57) and Causeway Coast and Glens (30). So, finally some very welcome signs of improvement in ABC.

The regulations enforceable by law and the resultant penalties for violation are:

1. COV2 (Prohibition Notice issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling).

2. COV 3 (failure to isolate; £1,000 fine).

3. COV4 (Penalty Notice, with fines starting at £200. This has replaced the former but now-defunct COV1 Penalty Notice).

4. COV5 (Penalty Notice issued to a business and/or premises for breach of the regulations with fines starting at £1,000, rising to a maximum of £10,000).

5. Penalty Notice of £200 issued for failure to wear a face covering without reasonable excuse.

6. CRNs (Community Resolution Notices).

Although legislation changes mean COV1 violations are now counted in the COV4 band, those earlier COV1 figures continue to be included in the overall figures for the March 2020-March 2021 period.

Below are details of violations as per District Council area for mid-March 2020 to midnight on Sunday, March 14, 2021. These figures include the increase from March 8-March 14, 2021:

BELFAST CITY

COV1 – 1,069; COV2 – 724 (68 commercial, 656 private); COV3 – 10; COV4 – 1,652; COV5 – 21; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 732. TOTAL = 4,208 (an increase of 57).

LISBURN & CASTLEREAGH CITY

COV1 – 27; COV2 –57 (9 commercial, 48 private); COV3 – 7; COV4 – 135; COV5 – 1; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 50. TOTAL = 277 (an increase of 3).

ARDS & NORTH DOWN

COV1 – 57; COV2 – 62 (14 commercial, 48 private); COV3 – 10; COV4 – 102; COV5 – 3; COV6 – 0; CRNs 116. TOTAL = 350 (an increase of 19).

NEWRY MOURNE & DOWN

COV1 – 141; COV2 – 78 (25 commercial, 53 private); COV3 – 9; COV4 – 237; COV5 – 15; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 131. TOTAL = 611 (zero increase).

ARMAGH BANBRIDGE & CRAIGAVON

COV1 – 120; COV2 – 170 (12 commercial, 158 private); COV3 – 4; COV4 – 450; COV5 – 7; COV6 – 2; CRNs – 245. TOTAL = 998 (an increase of 10).

MID ULSTER

COV1 – 44; COV2 – 81 (17 commercial, 64 private); COV3 – 4; COV4 – 196; COV5 – 6; COV6 – 1; CRNs – 108. TOTAL = 440 (an increase of 5).

FERMANAGH & OMAGH

COV1 – 95; COV2 – 80 (22 commercial, 58 private); COV3 – 3; COV4 – 195; COV5 – 2; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 103. TOTAL = 478 (an increase of 17).

DERRY CITY & STRABANE

COV1 – 364; COV2 – 175 (20 commercial, 155 private); COV3 – 3; COV4 – 453; COV5 – 7; COV6 – 1; CRNs – 266. TOTAL = 1,269 (an increase of 27).

CAUSEWAY COAST & GLENS

COV1 – 25; COV2 – 65 (13 commercial, 52 private); COV3 – 2; COV4 – 169; COV5 – 1; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 96. TOTAL = 358 (an increase of 30).

MID & EAST ANTRIM

COV1 – 100; COV2 – 81 (13 commercial, 68 private); COV3 – 4; COV4 – 164; COV5 – 7; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 134. TOTAL = 490 (an increase of 18).

ANTRIM & NEWTOWNABBEY

COV1 – 59; COV2 – 77 (16 commercial, 61 private); COV3 – 3; COV4 – 103; COV5 – 4; COV6 – 0; CRNs – 182. TOTAL = 428 (an increase of 9).

So, positions 1-11 as per increases in the violations detected and prosecuted between midnight on March 8 and midnight on March 14 were:

1st. Newry, Mourne & Down - 0; 2nd Lisburn & Castlereagh – 3; 3rd Mid Ulster – 5; 4th Antrim & Newtownabbey – 9; 5th Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – 10; 6th Fermanagh & Omagh – 17; 7th Mid & East Antrim – 18; 8th Ards & North Down – 19; 9th Derry City & Strabane – 27; 10th Causeway Coast & Glens – 30; 11th Belfast City – 57.

Pride of place to NM&DDC, then.