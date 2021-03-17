Police appeal after cat is killed

Police have appealed for information after a family pet had to be put down after being shot with a ‘bolt’.

On their social media site, Mid and East Antrim Police say they attended a call on Tuesday in the Connor area: “This was after a young cat called "Tigger" lost his life as a result of been shot by a bolt.

“Police are requesting for any information to assist with an on going investigation into this matter. Should anyone from the kells and Connor area feel the information they have may be useful please contact the police on 101 quoting CC 1746 16/03/21”