Q&A: As the BID ballot draws closer, Emma McCrea in the hotseat

The Ballymena Guardian meets Emma McCrea who is interim manager of Ballymena BID.

How long have you been working as part of the BID Team?

I’ve been involved in assisting Ballymena BID as an advisor for almost 2 years. I took on the role of interim Bid Manager in August 2020. Prior to that I was as providing maternity cover Centre Manager in Ballymena’s Tower Centre for a two-year period.

What’s your background?

I have worked in shopping centre management to some capacity for the past 10 years, in various roles.

By trade, I’m a marketeer and have worked alongside and supported many businesses and industries throughout Northern Ireland in Marketing and Business support.

What attracted you to the role of Ballymena BID Manager?

Whilst working for Tower Centre I quickly fell in love with Ballymena. Our customers, the amazing offering throughout the town and the business community is like no other town or city I’ve worked in.

The BID brings businesses together for the betterment of the whole town.

Working together as one huge team and being a part of helping Ballymena continue to be the best hospitality and retail destination was something I really wanted to remain involved in.

How does Ballymena differ from other towns and cities you’ve worked in?

I touched on that in my previous answer. It’s the people. There’s a strong sense of community in Ballymena. Many of the businesses have been established for years. Everyone works extremely hard and is always so welcoming. I truly believe that because of the people the positive experience is heightened in Ballymena. That, combined with our exceptional offering, is why Ballymena will continue to be one of the best places to live, shop and do business in Northern Ireland.

Do you think BID has helped build Ballymena as a shopping town?

Yes, I believe it has. Nothing has been quite the same over the past 12 months.

However, when you look back at the many successful incentives the Bid has organised over the previous 5 years, there is no question that it has helped to drive footfall and sales.

Our new business plan, which can be viewed on Ballymenameans.com, takes you on a walk down memory lane.

Yet some of the stand-outs for me were the Ballymena Christmas Bear Campaign that got more advertising space than a very popular national department store.

The role the BID had to play in welcoming the all-Ireland Pipe Band Championships to the town attracted more than 10,000 visitors which is outstanding. During the past few years (pre-Covid) BID activities has increased footfall by 6.9 percent, bucking the national trend.

Do you think that Ballymena needs BID to go forward in the building of the town after the effects of Covid?

Absolutely, I do believe the town needs BID now more than ever. We need to work harder and we need to work together to remind people of the amazing offering Ballymena has.

We need BID to continue to lobby for Ballymena and we need to keep the town safe, secure and welcoming for all visitors! As a town we need the extra support.

Do you think that not having a BID will have a negative impact on the town?

Times are uncertain and nobody really knows what the future holds. Yet without the BID there will be nobody “fighting the corner” on behalf of Ballymena town centre traders.

The town stands to lose over £! million worth of investment, 75% of which is set to market the town.

After having that support and investment for over 5 years there’s no doubt that it will be missed and have a negative impact.

Going forward is there a strategy for Ballymena and how is it going to implemented?

The Business plan was created in collaboration with local businesses owners in Ballymena….for the benefit of Ballymena. We worked with over 100 businesses to devise the plan and strategies for the future.

If local traders haven’t already read the recently circulated BID Business Plan then I would encourage them to make a cuppa and view the business plan on Ballymenamenas.com.

If you owned a business in Ballymena would you vote yes?

In all honestly the decision would be very easy for me. Knowing that I had support at the end of the phone, access to 3rd party online marketing channels to promote my business and having a Board that was going to market the town and lobby for me and my colleagues, then it would be an easy yes.

What advice would you give to local businesses who want to get more involved in the BID?

Pick up the phone, drop us an email or pop your head into the office when it’s safe to do so. Communication is key.