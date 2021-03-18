Car rammed into house - five arrests

Detectives investigating an incident in the Ballymoney Road area of Ballymena on the night of Wednesday 17 March have made five arrests.

Just after 9.20pm, police received a report that the occupants of a car, being driven in the area, had attempted to run over a man. The same car was then rammed into a house.

While significant damage was caused to the property, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Four men, aged 22, 27, 30 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. Another man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2192 of 17/03/21."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org