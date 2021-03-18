Dragon spotted at Lough Shore!

BELIEVE it or believe it not, but a fearsome beast has been spotted emerging from the murky waters at the Lough Shore!

Photographer John Taggart was out for a stroll when he was confronted by this huge Lough Neagh monster.

It turned out to the be the handiwork of artist Paul Moore, who crafted his dragon from materials he found lying nearby.

But what started as a bit for fun for the local man, who lives at Ballynoe near Tardree, soon snowballed into a massive project as his mythical beast continued to grow.

“It’s a fantastic piece of work. Really eye-catching,” said John.

“It is great use of natural materials to create a piece of art that can be enjoyed by families out for a walk.”

Of course, it is not the first time that dragons have been linked to that particular stretch of the shore near Rea’s Wood.

Famously it was once one of the backdrops for global TV smash ‘Game of Thrones’.

Who knows how long the dragon will stay. Feel free to pay it a visit - but maybe keep your distance!