Police and council join forces to urge locals to take anti-burglary measures

Police in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are asking residents to make home security part of their daily routine as part of efforts to reduce and prevent burglaries.

Chief Inspector Stephen Murray said: “There are three things everyone can do to help us prevent more people from becoming victims of burglary.

“Firstly make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors before you leave the house or go to bed.

“Get into the habit of doing this every day and make sure to get everyone in the house involved. The more you make this part of your daily routine, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars.

“Secondly, if you see something on your street or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right then let us know. Don’t wait. Pick up the phone and give us the information as soon as you can.

“We have caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway. We have stopped vans with stolen goods on-board because someone called us straightaway.

“The sooner we know, the faster we can respond and the safer your neighbourhood will be.

“Lastly make it your business to check in on an older neighbour or family member.

“Sadly burglars will target those who are more vulnerable in our community so if you know someone who lives on their own then please make contact in whatever way you can.

“We have lots of information on home security on our website (www.psni.police.uk) and our crime prevention officer is available to provide further assistance via our non-emergency number 101. We also work closely with our Policing and Community Partnership and Neighbourhood Watch partners to ensure that advice and support is available to all our residents.”

Mid & East Antrim PCSP Chair, Councillor John McDermott said: “We all have an important role to play in taking the proper precautions at home.

“We want the residents of our borough to feel safe and protected whilst being enabled and encouraged to feel in control of their own security and safety.

“You can help us by taking practical steps to protect your home and your family. We would advise that you review your security, increase your vigilance and report any suspicious activity immediately. By working together, we can stop the activity of criminals.”