‘Thuggish and criminal’ activity in the town’s Castle Gardens

Antrim councillor Neil Kelly has expressed his anger and concern at the ‘thuggish and criminal’ activity in the town’s Castle Gardens over the weekend.
After a warning from police last week that they would be out on patrol responding to increased reports of anti-social behaviour, officers descended on Antrim Castle Gardens on Friday - where an officer sustained an injury when a full bottle of alcohol was thrown.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Saturday: “Yesterday we posted information highlighting a recent increase in anti social behaviour and other related issues.
“Unfortunately I have to report that yesterday afternoon whilst responding to a complaint of a crowd of young people drinking in our beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens, one of our officers was injured when a full bottle of alcohol was launched at the officer smashing on his foot.
“Thankfully what was initially feared to be a broken foot turned out to be tissue damage and swelling. Many thanks to staff at Antrim Area A&E for their assistance in this matter.
“Parents, please keep your children safe and advise them accordingly wherever you may live in our district.
“No-one wants their child involved in the criminal justice system. If anyone has any information on this assault on the officer please contact 101 quoting 1411 of 12/03/21”

