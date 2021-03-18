Antrim councillor Neil Kelly has expressed his anger and concern at the ‘thuggish and criminal’ activity in the town’s Castle Gardens over the weekend.

After a warning from police last week that they would be out on patrol responding to increased reports of anti-social behaviour, officers descended on Antrim Castle Gardens on Friday - where an officer sustained an injury when a full bottle of alcohol was thrown.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Saturday: “Yesterday we posted information highlighting a recent increase in anti social behaviour and other related issues.

“Unfortunately I have to report that yesterday afternoon whilst responding to a complaint of a crowd of young people drinking in our beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens, one of our officers was injured when a full bottle of alcohol was launched at the officer smashing on his foot.

“Thankfully what was initially feared to be a broken foot turned out to be tissue damage and swelling. Many thanks to staff at Antrim Area A&E for their assistance in this matter.

“Parents, please keep your children safe and advise them accordingly wherever you may live in our district.

“No-one wants their child involved in the criminal justice system. If anyone has any information on this assault on the officer please contact 101 quoting 1411 of 12/03/21”





