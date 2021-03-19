Pipe bomb detonated in Newry

Detectives are investigating after a pipe bomb detonated outside an address in Newry last night, Thursday, March 18.

Just before 10.45pm it was reported that a loud bang had been heard in the Ashgrove Road area.

Detective Inspector Handley said: "Police and ATO attended and examined the device which has now been taken aware for further investigation.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this utterly reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have injured or killed.

We are working to establish a motive for this attack and are keen to speak to witnesses. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle driving at speed along Ashgrove Road towards Damolly roundabout, and then onwards towards Carnbane Way at around the time of the attack.

"We would also ask any anyone who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage to get in touch.

"If you have information that could help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 2424 of 18/03/21."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/