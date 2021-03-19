Teenager's death 'not treated as suspicious'

A POST mortem examination of the teenage girl who was pulled from the Sixmile last week has concluded that her death is ‘not being treated as suspicious’.

Nevertheless, the PSNI has renewed its appeal for information to help officers piece together Shona Gillan’s final movements.

Shona left her home in the vicinity of Valiant Court on the afternoon of Wednesday March 3 - and her heartbroken family never saw her again.

They raised the alarm with police on Saturday morning, but within hours a body was discovered in the river.

Inspector Julian Buchanan has once again urged anyone who believes they saw the teenager at any time between Wednesday and Saturday to get in touch with police.

Breakthrough

Any new shred of information, they say, could be decisive.

”As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers.

“This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21.”

This has been echoed by South Antrim MP Paul Girvan, who said the teenager’s death had been acutely felt across the town.

Community in shock

“The entire community of Antrim is in shock and mourning following the discovery of Shona’s body,” said the DUP man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Shona’s family at this tragically difficult time.

“The loss of someone so young is truly heart-breaking.

“The entire community now stands with the family as the PSNI carryout their investigations.”

Mr Girvan also repeated the police’s call for potential witnesses to come forward. No piece of information, he said, was too small - nor any chance sighting insignificant to the enquiry.

“Shona went missing on Wednesday and it is vital that anyone with any information, no matter how small gets in contact with the police to ensure they can piece together how this tragedy unfolded.”

Condolences

He added that the family circle would draw comfort from the huge number of condolences they have received, both in person and on social media.

“Shona’s family and friends will need help and support in these most tragic of circumstances,” he said.

“I know the local community with come together in support of Shona and her loved ones.”