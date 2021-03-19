Templepatrick jobs drive

A TOP hotel chain is seeking more than 20 new staff members for its premises in Templepatrick.

The Galgorm Collection has announced the launch of a brand new recruitment drive to hire more than 180 additional new team members for a range of hospitality roles for its hotels and restaurants in Ballymena, Belfast and Templepatrick.

From chefs to bar tenders, spa therapists and managers, to facilities staff, housekeepers, drivers and night porters, the company behind therenowned Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort said the roles will help to meet anticipated demand when the hospitality sector reopens in the coming months.

Galgorm said it is investing more than £5m in annual wages creating the new roles, which include both full and part time positions and forms part of its advanced preparations for the full and safe reopening of its properties.

An additional 26 team members will be recruited to support the opening of Galgorm Collection’s newest venture, The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick, formerly known as The Templeton.

With a planned June opening, the new roles span across the hotel’s front of house and accommodation offering as well as roles within its brand new spa area and popular restaurant and bar.

For more information on the roles available and to apply, visit galgorm.com/

work-with-us.html/