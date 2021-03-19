Police investigating link between spate of burglaries

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of burglaries in commercial premises on Sunday morning (March 14).

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Just before 7am, we received a report that entry had been forced through the front door of a takeaway restaurant in the St. Eugene Street area of Newtownstewart on Sunday morning.



“A sum of money was taken during the incident.

“A short time later, we received second report of a burglary at a shop in the Curr Road area of Omagh.

“Entry had been forced through the front shutters and the window had been smashed.

“The till had been taken, however was found a short time later on the Newtownsaville Road in Eskra.

“We are investigation a possible link between both incidents and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas or who may have seen a grey coloured Volkswagon Passat to contact us on 101, quoting reference 404 of 14/03/21 or 434 of 14/03/21."



