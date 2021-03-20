Police conduct searches in Sion Mills

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit today, Saturday, March 20, carried out an area search in Sion Mills in connection with an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity in the Strabane area.

It's understood the searches were focused in and around the wooded walk area alongside the River Mourne.

Detective Inspector Woods said: “Today’s search was conducted with Neighbourhood Policing Team and Tactical Support Group colleagues from Strabane.

“The search demonstrates we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.

"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.

“Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.