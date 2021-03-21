Former 'Con' stalwart (100) passes away

OUR heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family of former long-time employee of the Tyrone Constitution, Tommy McFarland, who has sadly passed away.

Mr McFarland, born in Omagh on January 17, 1921, joined the 'Con' aged just 15 after leaving Omagh Model School.

Mr McFarland also served in World War Two with the Royal Navy, as did his two brothers, William and Robert.

A resident of Hillview Lodge Nursing Home, Mr McFarland had celebrated his 100th birthday just two months ago.

He retired from the 'Con' in 1993 after 57 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife, Dolly, their children, and wider family circle.

See Wednesday's paper for full tributes to Tommy x