Application to convert storage containers on a site in Moneymore to cafe & museum rejected by Council

A PLANNING application to convert storage containers on a site in Moneymore into a two-storey sports cafe and museum has been rejected by Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee.
The application, lodged by agent Bronagh Gordon on behalf of applicant ARK Kingdom Ministry, sought permission to provide four storage containers to be used as a two-storey sports cafe and museum at lands to the east and north east of 21 Turnaface Road.

