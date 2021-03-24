Local families encouraged to support charity's spring 'Pramathon' challenge

DURING the months of March and April, local charity, Support 2gether, are asking families, near and far, to step up and give ‘postnatal the push’ with their very first Pramathon challenge.

A Pramathon is a sponsored walk with (or without) a pram. Anyone can take part, whether you are new to exercise or an experienced walker.

So, gather your family bubble, set yourself a goal and venture outside this spring.

You set yourself and/or your family a challenging but achievable goal (eg 5/10km a week for a month) and 'you do you' while standing tall and shining bright, raising awareness around perinatal mental illnesses, such as antenatal and postnatal depression/anxiety.

A spokesperson said: "You can complete your Pramathon challenge around the outside of your house, at the park or in the countryside at a time convenient to you. We just ask that you keep us updated with your progress and a few pics along the way."

Donna Murray, fundraising coordinator for the charity, said: "Our aim is to get families out and about and become more active this spring, together.

"Research by the Child Mind Institute have exposed the benefits – even necessity – of spending time outdoors both for kids and adults.

"The study shows that kids who play outside are smarter, happier, more attentive and less anxious than kids who spend more time indoors.

"We have spent a lot of time indoors over the past year and we want the Pramathon challenge to encourage families to get out into the fresh air, away from screens, while supporting an essential charity in our community."

The feedback from participants who have already registered and started their Pramathon challenge, is fantastic.

Speaking to one participant she said: "I found my motivation to be very low as I suffered awful lockdown fatigue.

"I normally register for the Omagh 5k and because of the pandemic and my lack of motivation I had not even gave the idea of doing my own.

"The Pramathon challenge has come at the right time.

"It has given me the push to work through my fatigue.

"I set small goals at the start of my challenge, wheeling my daughter around our local park 20 times, three times a week and now I have the motivation to set a challenge of 5k every week over March and April.

"This challenge is helping me and my registration is helping to provide a mother with support. Win win."

The charity’s spokesperson continued: "Registration fee is £15 per family which will go directly towards supporting families in our community suffering perinatal mental health issues.

Everyone who registers will receive our S2 photo props to capture some fun photos during your Pramathon challenge."

Email s2fundraising@outlook.com for a registration form or for more information.