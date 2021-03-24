Man sentenced for having sexual activity with child

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have welcomed the sentence handed down to a 19 year old man at Newry Magistrates Court yesterday, Tuesday 23rd March for sexual activity with a child, the offence took place in July 2018.

The man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 3 years for non-adult causing or inciting child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register and has been barred from working with children.

Detective Constable Chambers said: "Our detectives in Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people. We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure any victims of sexual abuse that they will be treated with sensitivity and respect, and I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or ‘999’ in an emergency."