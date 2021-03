A 37-YEAR-OLD man has appeared before a special court in Dungannon at the weekend following the seizure by Police of a haul of suspected Cannabis worth around £15,000 in Coalisland on Friday.

Police arrested the man and a number of other items were also seized during a search of property in the Mountcairn area.





