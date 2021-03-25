Hearing loss claims specialists helping clients all over NI

MILLAR McCall Wylie are hearing loss claims specialists and have clients all over Northern Ireland.

About five years ago the company started helping those who had worked in Herdmans to claim compensation for hearing loss.

"We are able to claim against the old insurers for the company," a spokesperson said.

"We have helped over 200-ex Herdmans employees obtaining over £1 million in compensation.

"Not every client is successful - we have to prove that their hearing has been affected by noise.

"We are still looking those affected to come forward. There are still hundreds of ex-employees who haven’t claimed.

"This is money clients didn’t know they were entitled to and has helped put money into the local economy.

"Claim assessment is free and we are normally paid by the insurance company.

"We have also been successful for employees of Adria and Desmonds and we would like to hear from ex-employees of those factories as well."