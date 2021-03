There will be no Bryson Recycling collection service on Easter Monday (5th April). An alternative collection will take place on Saturday 3rd April.

Collections will take place as normal on Good Friday (2nd April) and Easter Tuesday (6th April).

Householders are being encouraged to recycle as much as possible over the Easter period and Bryson would like to remind everyone to place the cardboard boxes and foil from Easter eggs into their recycling boxes.