Mid Ulster District Council urged to inspect the town’s public realm for defects.

A COOKSTOWN councillor has urged Mid Ulster District Council to inspect the town’s public realm for defects.

Speaking at a meeting of Council’s environment committee, Councillor John McNamee said he wanted officers to carry out an inspection of the public realm and record the defects on pavings and kerbs.

“We have seen for this past while, different utilities in the town doing work and there is different damage to different parts of the public realm,” said Cllr McNamee.

“I want to make sure that those responsible for this damage are held accountable.”

Full story in this week's Courier.